CashBet Coin (CBC) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $32.15, $51.55 and $13.77. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039901 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.56 or 0.05510284 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CBC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $18.94, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $7.50, $13.77, $24.68 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.