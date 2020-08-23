Ccore (CCO) Market Cap Hits $7,754.54

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Ccore has a market capitalization of $7,754.54 and $16.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 49.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00129743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.01664735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00155183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.