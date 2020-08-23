CCUniverse Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $13,345.92 and approximately $56.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003077 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002471 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

