CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 99,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,756. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

