China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Stock Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,996 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in China Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in China Mobile by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in China Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in China Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in China Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHL opened at $37.58 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.9871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 5%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHL shares. ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research downgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

