Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in July

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 468.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.12. 73,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $65.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.18). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOF. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

