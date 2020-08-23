Coin Lion (LION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $175,842.28

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 48.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Coin Lion has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $175,842.28 and $284.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00128681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01670887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00155079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.