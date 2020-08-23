CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0036 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $973,847.98 and $271.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 282,554,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,956,001 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

