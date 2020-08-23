Comparing Prologis (NYSE:PLD) & Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Prologis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Prologis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 3 0 0 0 1.00 Prologis 0 2 14 0 2.88

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Prologis has a consensus target price of $103.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is more favorable than Prologis.

Dividends

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prologis has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Prologis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $336.79 million 0.25 -$10.87 million $1.05 1.03 Prologis $3.33 billion 22.86 $1.57 billion $3.31 31.13

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -8.63% -6.48% -1.11% Prologis 43.27% 5.55% 3.66%

Volatility & Risk

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prologis beats Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,100 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

