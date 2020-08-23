Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,239. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 146.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

