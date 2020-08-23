Consensus (SEN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Consensus coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00072279 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,489.23 or 0.98773691 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003126 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000638 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00167899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004501 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

