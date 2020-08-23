Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Up 11.0% in July

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 13,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

