Cosmos Price Reaches $8.41 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $8.41 or 0.00072279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $960.70 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,489.23 or 0.98773691 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003126 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000638 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00167899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004501 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 259,868,823 coins and its circulating supply is 202,084,220 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

