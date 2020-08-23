County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 102,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Hovde Group cut County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of County Bancorp stock remained flat at $$19.66 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141. The company has a market cap of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In other news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,003 shares of company stock valued at $180,060. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $96,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $136,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

