Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Dcoin, Huobi Global and ABCC. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $3.33 billion and $75.47 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039924 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.68 or 0.05456364 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00028924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,536,073,059 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinTiger, Bithumb Global, GOPAX, KuCoin, OceanEx, Bibox, Huobi Korea, DigiFinex, CPDAX, BiteBTC, IDEX, Fatbtc, Upbit, HitBTC, DDEX, Dcoin, OKEx, Bittrex, BigONE, Huobi Global, ABCC and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

