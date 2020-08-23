D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 6,956 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $89.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

