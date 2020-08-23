D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,406 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $114.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average of $114.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

