D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359,229 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.20% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNR. ValuEngine lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.