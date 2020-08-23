D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 537.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,149 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,211,000 after acquiring an additional 676,804 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,546,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,733,000 after purchasing an additional 582,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,486,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,333,000 after buying an additional 855,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after buying an additional 586,913 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

