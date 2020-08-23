D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.90 Million Position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.11% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NYSE AB opened at $28.65 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.83%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

