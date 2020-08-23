D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.33 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $584.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $605.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

