D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,793 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after buying an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $94,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,785 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $38.16 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

