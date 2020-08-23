D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.