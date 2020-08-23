D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.60 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22.

