D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277,269 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.75% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 99,679 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 81.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

UMH opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $578.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.97.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.