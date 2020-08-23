D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 13,019 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

SKYY opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $79.88.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.