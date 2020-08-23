D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 696.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,838 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VMware by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,449 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 3.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,366 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in VMware by 78.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at $36,627,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cross Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.78.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

