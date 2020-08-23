D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 12,911 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

