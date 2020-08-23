D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 16,010 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,893,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,283,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.74.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $270.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

