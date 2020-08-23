D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 208,174 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,174 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.63% of CEL-SCI worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of CVM opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12).

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

