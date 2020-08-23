D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 38,667 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,667 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,336 shares of company stock worth $7,596,716 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

