D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,572 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,558,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

