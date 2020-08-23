D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,691 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,708,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after acquiring an additional 358,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 714,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 40,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 87,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 495,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $33.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.