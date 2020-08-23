DAEX (DAX) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $1,912.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039923 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $643.40 or 0.05510572 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

