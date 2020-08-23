Dai Price Tops $1.00 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008593 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Ethfinex, AirSwap and YoBit. Dai has a total market capitalization of $441.30 million and approximately $48.71 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00128392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01669372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00187887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00155095 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 441,467,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,077,721 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bibox, AirSwap, DDEX, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, YoBit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

