Dash (DASH) Price Tops $88.88 on Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Dash has a market capitalization of $859.22 million and $177.08 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $88.88 or 0.00767856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012329 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 98.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00721916 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,666,721 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bisq, C2CX, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Graviex, Bitfinex, Coinbe, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Coinrail, BitFlip, Tidex, BTC Trade UA, Sistemkoin, Ovis, Kraken, COSS, Bittrex, Coindeal, Iquant, Braziliex, Huobi, HBUS, OpenLedger DEX, Bitsane, Indodax, Gate.io, TradeOgre, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, Instant Bitex, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Binance, WEX, BitBay, LiteBit.eu, WazirX, Crex24, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Liquid, Kuna, Poloniex, C-CEX, Exmo, Coinsquare, Coinsuper, xBTCe, Negocie Coins, Cryptomate, B2BX, Upbit, Coinhub, YoBit, Coinroom, Liqui, ACX, Kucoin, Bittylicious, CoinEx, BX Thailand, Koineks, Bitinka, OKEx, C-Patex, LBank, CEX.IO, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, ABCC, HitBTC and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

