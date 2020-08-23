DaTa eXchange Price Tops $0.0194 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.63 or 0.05428134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014512 BTC.

DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

