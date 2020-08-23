Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,769 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.24% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 446,139 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 283,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,234,982 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $62,917,000 after buying an additional 65,466 shares during the period.

Shares of DUSA opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

