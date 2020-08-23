Dether Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,622.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Dether has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $38,622.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dether has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039872 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.25 or 0.05410037 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dether is dether.io.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

