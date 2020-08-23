DEX Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $97,746.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00128392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01669372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00187887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00155095 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

