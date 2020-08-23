Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $59.67

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $59.67 or 0.00515256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $807,847.83 and approximately $979,260.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00130297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.01664419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00187711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00155580 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,538 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.