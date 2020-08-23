Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 214.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.67 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

EW opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $41,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,337 shares of company stock worth $26,406,566. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

