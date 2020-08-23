Elitium (EUM) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and $73,761.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008692 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00128681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01670887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00155079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,651,481 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

