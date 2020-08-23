EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 174.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,144 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $36,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 78.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,182 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 38.4% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 73.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 183,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,099 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.