EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.06 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, EOS has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00028215 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, OEX and GOPAX. EOS has a market cap of $3.06 billion and $1.88 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,022,134,500 coins and its circulating supply is 935,434,489 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bitfinex, ABCC, Coinsuper, Zebpay, Exrates, Koinex, Hotbit, RightBTC, CoinBene, Binance, Poloniex, BCEX, OKEx, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, COSS, Rfinex, Bithumb, Kucoin, BitFlip, Neraex, Mercatox, DOBI trade, LBank, Upbit, BitMart, CoinTiger, CoinEx, GOPAX, YoBit, CoinExchange, Coinbe, Bit-Z, Vebitcoin, Coinone, Bibox, OEX, Tidex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, QBTC, CPDAX, Bilaxy, BtcTrade.im, DigiFinex, Huobi, EXX, Instant Bitex, BigONE, Bitbns, Exmo, Coindeal, Tidebit, IDCM, Kraken, Kuna, Coinrail, Ovis, IDAX, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Cryptomate, Liqui, Cobinhood, C2CX and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

