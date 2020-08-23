Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $12.32 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,098.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,451.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

