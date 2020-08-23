Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $207.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.79 and its 200-day moving average is $185.89. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

