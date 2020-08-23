Ethereum Classic Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $6.72 or 0.00058015 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Coinut, CoinBene and Cryptomate. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $781.47 million and $547.47 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.64 or 0.03347216 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Exrates, BCEX, CoinExchange, Coinnest, CoinEx, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Coinhub, Bitsane, RightBTC, Poloniex, Kucoin, Cryptopia, BitForex, Bittrex, CPDAX, Bit-Z, Liquid, ChaoEX, LiteBit.eu, Coinbase Pro, Coinut, BTC-Alpha, C2CX, Huobi, LBank, EXX, Bithumb, QBTC, Crex24, Instant Bitex, Indodax, Binance, C-CEX, Bitbns, Ovis, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, Korbit, Stocks.Exchange, ABCC, Bibox, BTC Markets, OKEx, OKCoin International, Koineks, FCoin, Coinone, BtcTrade.im, Gatehub, CoinTiger, Bitfinex, Coinroom, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, YoBit, HBUS, HitBTC, BigONE, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

