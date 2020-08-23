EULAV Asset Management Sells 14,985 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,586 shares of company stock worth $8,077,547 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $267.01. 15,382,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,597,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.60. The firm has a market cap of $760.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

