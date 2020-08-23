EULAV Asset Management Sells 5,501 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.86.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $21.70 on Friday, hitting $507.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,954,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $512.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

